Video of Liv Morgan Crying Backstage After Dominik Mysterio’s Rejection

July 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Dominik Mysterio Rhea Ripley Liv Morgan 7-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio rejected Liv Morgan last night on WWE Raw, making her cry. WWE has now released an extended video showing Liv Morgan going backstage, devastated by Dominik Mysterio’s announcement. You can view that clip below:

