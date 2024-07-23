wrestling / News
Video of Liv Morgan Crying Backstage After Dominik Mysterio’s Rejection
July 23, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio rejected Liv Morgan last night on WWE Raw, making her cry. WWE has now released an extended video showing Liv Morgan going backstage, devastated by Dominik Mysterio’s announcement. You can view that clip below:
