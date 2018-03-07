 

wrestling / News

Video of Mojo Rawley Creeping on Alexa Bliss, Recent WWE PC Signee Takes Time Off To Film Movie, NXT Wrestler Sidelined With Injury

March 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mojo Rawley

– Mojo Rawley posted the following video, creeping on Alexa Bliss…

– NXT’s Big Boa revealed on Twitter that he is unable to train after suffering an injury to his AC joint…

– NXT trainee Saurav Gurjar has taken time off from training to film a movie in Bulgaria.

Everywhere white gold🌨🌨 🇧🇬 🇧🇬 Bulgaria

A post shared by SauravGurjar (@sauravgurjar) on

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Mojo Rawley, NXT, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading