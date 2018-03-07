wrestling / News
Video of Mojo Rawley Creeping on Alexa Bliss, Recent WWE PC Signee Takes Time Off To Film Movie, NXT Wrestler Sidelined With Injury
March 7, 2018
– Mojo Rawley posted the following video, creeping on Alexa Bliss…
I don’t get to see @AlexaBliss_WWE often, but when I do, I creep on her. pic.twitter.com/Pko597W73Z
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 7, 2018
– NXT’s Big Boa revealed on Twitter that he is unable to train after suffering an injury to his AC joint…
ACjoint Injured for 3 weeks without training。I will back training ASAP. pic.twitter.com/msQX3Gfebi
— Yanbo Wang (@Bigboawwe) March 5, 2018
– NXT trainee Saurav Gurjar has taken time off from training to film a movie in Bulgaria.
#shooting#Bulgaria#Europe# pic.twitter.com/lExF8BC5aD
— Saurav Gurjar (@gurjar_saurav) February 26, 2018