Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Video of New Day vs. the Elite Street Fighter Battle, WWE Asks You To Caption Picture Of Dolph Ziggler, Mike Kanellis Would Love To Go To NXT

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The New Day Royal Rumble

– Here is video of the New Day vs. the Elite Street Fighter battle…

– WWE posted the following photo, asking fans to caption it…
https://instagram.com/wwe/?utm_source=ig_embed

– Mike Kanellis posted the following on Twitter, noting that he’d love to go to NXT, just to work more…

article topics :

Mike Kanellis, New Day, The Elite, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading