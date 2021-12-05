wrestling / News
Video of Adam Scherr & EC3 at GLCW Blizzard Brawl, $9K Raised for Victims of Wakuesha Parade Tragedy
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, made his in-ring return last night at the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) Blizzard Braun event. He teamed with EC3 against Jake Something and Rohit Raju in a winning effort. A video of EC3 and Scherr speaking a post-match speech is available below.
PWInsider reports that the event raised $9,000 for the victims of the Wakuesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy.
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Adele Thinks She Would Cry if She Met The Rock, Discusses Her Wrestling Fandom
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split