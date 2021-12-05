Video of Adam Scherr & EC3 at GLCW Blizzard Brawl, $9K Raised for Victims of Wakuesha Parade Tragedy

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, made his in-ring return last night at the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) Blizzard Braun event. He teamed with EC3 against Jake Something and Rohit Raju in a winning effort. A video of EC3 and Scherr speaking a post-match speech is available below.

PWInsider reports that the event raised $9,000 for the victims of the Wakuesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy.