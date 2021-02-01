Video of Bianca Belair Getting Backstage Standing Ovation Online, Belair Comments On Rumble Win

As we noted earlier today, Bianca Belair received a standing ovation backstage after her performance in the women’s Royal Rumble match, which she won from the #3 spot. A video of that has been posted online.

Belair also spoke with WWE.com after her win.

She said: “Beating Bayley was one thing, it was great, but winning the women’s Royal Rumble and lasting over an hour…what could top this other than now going to Wrestlemania? This is a great moment. This is a moment that I can’t even describe, the answer’s just a feeling. How do I feel? It’s a feeling that I can’t describe. I’m just so excited, I’m so ready to got to Wrestlemania. I’m just taking one step at a time. You know, I beat Bayley and then I won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and right now I’m just living in the moment. I gotta go call my momma, I gotta go call my daddy, I gotta go celebrate with my husband Tez. I’m living in the moment and after tonight I’m just going to prepare for WrestleMania, and then I’ll focus on who I’m going to face. But all I can say is – you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST. So, I’m going to show up and show out.”

Big E also acknowledged her win on Twitter.