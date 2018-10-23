Quantcast

 

WWE News: Video of Fans Reacting to Dean Ambrose’s Heel Turn After Raw, The Usos, AJ Styles, & Daniel Bryan Hype Tonight’s Smackdown Match

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dean Ambrose Raw 10.8.18

– The following video was posted on Twitter following Dean Ambrose’s heel turn on Seth Rollins during last night’s WWE Raw…

– The Usos, AJ Styles, & Daniel Bryan posted the following on Twitter, hyping tonight’s rematch on Smackdown…

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, the Riott Squad hyped Sunday’s PPV match against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya.

