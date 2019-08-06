wrestling / News
Video of Goldberg Returning on Monday’s Raw
August 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted video from the main event segment of Goldberg’s return to Monday Night Raw. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the ring on Monday’s episode to be revealed as Dolph Ziggler’s opponent for SummerSlam. Ziggler signed his contract for what he thought was to be his match with Miz, but he didn’t read the contract and the name on it was actually Goldberg.
Goldberg last appeared in the ring at WWE Super Show-Down, losing to the Undertaker in a match that garnered a lot of attention for several botches that occured during the bout.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness
- Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg