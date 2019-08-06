Video of Goldberg Returning on Monday’s Raw

– WWE has posted video from the main event segment of Goldberg’s return to Monday Night Raw. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the ring on Monday’s episode to be revealed as Dolph Ziggler’s opponent for SummerSlam. Ziggler signed his contract for what he thought was to be his match with Miz, but he didn’t read the contract and the name on it was actually Goldberg.

Goldberg last appeared in the ring at WWE Super Show-Down, losing to the Undertaker in a match that garnered a lot of attention for several botches that occured during the bout.