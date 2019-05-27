wrestling / News
Video of Jon Moxley Celebrating and Leaving Arena After AEW Double or Nothing
May 26, 2019
– Jon Moxley’s debut at the end of AEW Double or Nothing was one of the biggest stories out of the show, and you can see video of him from after the show ended. 411’s Jeffrey Harris was live at Double or Nothing and captured the following video of the former Dean Ambrose celebrating on stage, before eventually exiting through the crowd.
Moxley made his debut after the main event, attacking Chris Jericho, the referee, and eventually Kenny Omega. AEW confirmed after the show that Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with the company and will make his in-ring debut at Fyter Fest on June 29th.
