wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Ronda Rousey on Ellen, Jim Ross Appearing at WWE Axxess, Jim Cornette on WWE Photo Shoot Clip
March 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is a video of Ronda Rousey’s appearance on Ellen…
– Jim Ross announced that he will be appearing at WWE Axxess…
I’ll be at @WWE Axxess Sat from 10 am-noon & at @wrestlecon Saturday 1-3 pm.
WWE Superstore at Axxess will sell my book SlobberKnocker & all JR’s deliciousness. https://t.co/XHTJGzAM2j
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 13, 2018
– Here is a clip of Jim Cornette on WWE Photo Shoot…