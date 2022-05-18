wrestling / News
Video of The Rock & Dany Garcia Announcing Broadcast Partnership With the XFL and Disney
May 18, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, XFL owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced a broadcast partnership with the upcoming newly revived XFL and the Walt Disney Company and ESPN at the Disney Upfront 2022. The XFL has now released a video of the presentation, which you can see below.
The broadcast partnership is a multi-year agreement with exclusive broadcast rights for all gameday content, tentpole events, and more for the upcoming 2023 season through 2027. The XFL will relaunch once again on February 18, 2023.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley, CM Punk, Matt Cardona & More React to Sasha Banks & Naomi Raw Walk Out
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction