Video Of Wedding Guests Doing Jey Uso ‘Yeet’ Goes Viral
February 23, 2025
A video of a newlywed couple getting Yeeted Jey Uso-style has gone viral online. The video was posted to TikTok of his cousin’s wedding, in which the bride and groom were greeted with Yeets as they made their way past post-ceremony.
You can see the video below, which as of this writing has 30,400 likes and 8,969 shares. The caption reads:
“my cousin and his wife walked into their wedding reception to jey uso’s intro and the entire reception yeeted for them @Jey Uso #uso #yeet #wee #maineventjeyuso #wedding #fyp”
@playwithjambo my cousin and his wife walked into their wedding reception to jey uso's intro and the entire reception yeeted for them 😭 @Jey Uso #uso #yeet #wee #maineventjeyuso #wedding #fyp ♬ original sound – Jambo