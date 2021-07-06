wrestling / News

Video Offers First Look at Tonight’s NXT Great American Bash Set

July 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Great American Bash

A new video has given a first look at the set for tonight’s Great American Bash episode of WWE NXT. You can see the video below, which offers a quick look at the set for tonight’s specially-themed episode.

The show is headlined by Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly II, and of course 411 will have live coverage tonight.

