AEW Releases Video, Pics Of Flaming Table Spot From Dynamite Main Event

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes

AEW has released video and pics of the flaming table spot and its aftermath from Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite. You can see the video and pics below, the latter of which show Cody’s singed back from the spot.

As noted, Rhodes won the match immediately after the superplex spot.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

