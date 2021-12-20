wrestling / News
Video Posted of Jeff Hardy Performing Last Week in Milwaukee
December 19, 2021 | Posted by
A new video is online of Jeff Hardy performing music at a meet & greet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last week. Hardy kicked off an acoustic tour in the city last Thursday following his WWE release earlier this month.
You can see the video below of Hardy performing “No More Words.” The first leg of the tour ended tonight in Des Moines, Iowa and picks back up in January.
