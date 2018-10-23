WWE News: Video of Seth Rollins From After Raw, WWE Evolution Commentary Team, Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins to Appear on NBC

– WWE posted the following video from after last night’s WWE Raw, showing Seth Rollins being helped to the back following an attack from Dean Ambrose after they won the tag team titles…

– Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Beth Phoenix will be calling Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV.

– Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins are headed to NBC this week to promote Nikki Bella vs. Rousey at Evolution. Rousey will be on Megyn Kelly Today for a Thursday morning interview and The Bellas will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.