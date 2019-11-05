wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Seth Rollins vs. Adam Cole Raw Main Event, Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch Face-Off

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Seth Rollins Adam Cole

– Seth Rollins faced Adam Cole in the main event of Raw, and video of the match is online. You can see the video below. Rollins won the match by disqualification after the Undisputed Era came out and interfered:

– WWE also shared video of the sitdown interview with Becky Lynch that saw Shayna Baszler interrupt and face off with:

