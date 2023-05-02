Video Shows What Happened After Last Night’s WWE Raw Went Off-Air

– A video from Vlog Warrior Matt Kempke has footage on what took place after last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air. In the main event of last night’s show, Seth Rollins beat Solo Sikoa by disqualification after The Usos interfered. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn then came out to help Rollins even the odds as the show went off the air.

After the USA Network broadcast ended, the brawling with The Bloodline continued. Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa retreated from the ring, and Seth Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on Jimmy Uso.

Rollins then cut a promo saying even though he doesn’t like Matt Riddle, he appreciates the help and asked the group “to give it up” for Riddle. Rollins then did the same for Owens, who wasn’t sure if Owens liked him or not. Owens and Rollins then shared an embrace. He asked the crowd to give their kudos to Sami Zayn and then asked the fans to sing his theme song and started conducting the fans for the chorus of his entrance theme.

Last night’s WWE Raw was held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. You can see the video Matt Kempke shared of the Raw off-air activity below: