Video On Steroid Ring Lacks Evidence Against Roman Reigns, Claims Brock Lesnar & Steve Austin Were Clients

– Jon Bravo’s much-hyped video that promised evidence implicating Roman Reigns as a client of a steroid ring came up short on Friday. Bravo released the video on Friday night, which he had previously said would contain evidence proving Reigns was a client of jailed dealer Richard Rodriguez’s Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC, but no evidence was presented against Reigns or any other current WWE stars.

Wrestling Inc has provided some notes about the video, in which Bravo says that he had one of Rodriguez’s laptops in his possession. He said that there are three phones and computers in the DEA’s possession and he’s waiting on their release to finish his investigation.

Bravo noted that he needs those devices in order to get the proper evidence that will allow him to verify that Reigns and Mark Wahlberg placed orders through Wellness Fitness Nutrition. He said that Wahlberg did his communications through a doctor and he doesn’t have those, while Reigns placed his orders under an alias and that “it’s impossible to cross reference his orders without seeing the communication that [Rodriguez] had with him through text messages.”

Previous teases included some pictures of Jesse Ventura, but Ventura was not involved. Instead, those pics were because Jesse Burdick used the alias Jesse Ventura when he placed orders. Rick Bassman, who trained John Cena, Sting and Ultimate Warrior, was listed as “one of the key players with the WWE connection.”

Rodriguez claimed that through Mark and Chris Bell, Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin became “advocates and clients” of his. There’s no evidence of Rodriguez communicating with any of the three, however. There was a text from Chris Bell where he asked Rodriguez if he had a chance to speak with The Rock and John Cena in 2016, but that’s all it was.

In regards to actual evidence, there were communications with Daniel Puder, Bassman, Burdick and Jinder Mahal/Sheamus’ trainer Chris Cavallini. Rodriguez speculated that Mahal and Sheamus were using but said that it was “yet to be confirmed.”

Bravo noted in a comment on the video, “…since no matter how many times or ways I say it but their IS EVIDENCE on Reigns but without some key texts to match the orders I WILL NOT DISCLOSE IT. ** Just wanted to tell everyone that I am going to be taking some time away from youtube to focus more on the WFN Film and other feature film opportunities that I have been given.”