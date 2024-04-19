Video Teases ‘Lights Out’ At TNA Rebellion

TNA has aired a video teasing a possible new arrival at TNA Rebellion. TNA held a press conference for this Saturday’s PPV on Thursday and at the end of the video a teaser played with a montage of images, saying that it’s “Lights Out” at the show. You can check out the video below.

No word as of yet regarding who or what the video is hinting at. Rebellion takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV and TNA+.