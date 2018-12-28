Quantcast

 

Videos From John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan at WWE Live Event

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Clips from John Cena’s match with Daniel Bryan at a WWE live event in Uniondale, New York on Thursday night have come online. You can see the brief clips below from the steel cage match, which saw Bryan defeat Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

The full results from the show are here.

https://twitter.com/JohnCenaCrews/status/1078503643631026176\

