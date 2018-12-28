wrestling / News
Videos From John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan at WWE Live Event
December 28, 2018 | Posted by
Clips from John Cena’s match with Daniel Bryan at a WWE live event in Uniondale, New York on Thursday night have come online. You can see the brief clips below from the steel cage match, which saw Bryan defeat Cena to retain the WWE Championship.
The full results from the show are here.
https://twitter.com/JohnCenaCrews/status/1078503643631026176\
#WWEUniondale This is an amazing show! Nothing like wwe show on a Thursday night! Best present ever! John cena is the best sport! pic.twitter.com/RgaWUINS0x
— Jordan (@Jordan62716913) December 28, 2018