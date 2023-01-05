Viewership and Rating Both Up For This Week’s WWE NXT

Showbuzz Daily reports that this week’s episode of WWE NXT had a huge surge in viewership and was also up in the ratings.

The show had 653,000 viewers, which is up 10% from last week‘s 588,000 viewers. It’s the best viewership for the show since December 13 (666,000).

Meanwhile, the show had a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which was up from last week’s 0.12.

NXT was #31 for the night. The top rated program of the night was ESPN’s coverage of the LSU and Kentucky college basketball game. Fox News’ The Five had the most viewers, with 3,851,000.