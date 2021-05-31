Viewership and Rating For Friday’s WWE Smackdown Down From Week Before

The viewership for WWE Smackdown on the Friday before Memorial Day was down from the week before, as the show only had 1.755 million viewers, according to Spoiler TV. This is down from the 1.83 million preliminary viewers, as well as the final viewership number of 1.933 million.

The rating for the broadcast was also down, as Smackdown earned a 0.4 rating, while the week before it had a 0.5 rating. The highest rated show on network TV that night was an NBA Playoff game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on ABC, which had 2.298 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Cable ratings, including AEW Dynamite, are not in yet, but are expected late tonight or early tomorrow.