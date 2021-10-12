Viewership Details For Heels Season Finale On Starz

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the Heels season finale on Starz, which wrapped up the eight-episode first season. Heels brought in 81,000 viewers for the finale, and that’s up from the 73,000 viewers for the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Heels notched a 0.01 rating with 18,000 viewers, which is down from the 0.02 rating and 29,000 viewers from a week ago.

Thurston notes that the season premiere is still the most-viewed episode in the series thus far – factoring in delayed viewing of the first run and DVR re-runs – with 647,000 viewers across 18 airings.

There are no details yet on a possible season two for the show.