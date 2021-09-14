Viewership Details Revealed For Fifth Episode Of Heels On Starz

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the latest episode of Heels, which was the fifth in the series. Heels brought in 79,000 viewers who either watched live or on the same day, and that’s the same number as last week for the series.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Heels notched a 0.02 rating with 27,000 viewers, which was good enough to rank No. 148 on Showbuzz Daily‘s top 150 cable originals list.

That marks the first time Heels has made the top 150 list since the series debuted on August 15.

You can view the preview for episode six below.