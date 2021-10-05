Viewership Details For Seventh Episode Of Heels On Starz

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the seventh episode of Heels, which returned on Starz after a one-week hiatus. The newest episode brought in 73,000 viewers, which is the lowest viewership yet for the series.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Heels notched a 0.02 rating with 29,000 viewers. That’s slightly up from the 27,000 viewers for the sixth episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Heels ranked No. 135 on cable on Sunday.

Thurston notes that it was the second time the show has been ranked in the top 150 on cable since it debuted back on August 17.