Viewership Down For Latest Syndicated Episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that episode ten of WOW – Women of Wrestling was down in viewership from the week before, but the rating held steady. The show airs in syndication.

Episode 10 had 218,000 viewers for the November 20 episode, down from 247,000 on November 13. The episode had a 0.04 rating (56,000 viewers), same as the week before. It had the highest female viewership ever with 70%.

In ten weeks, the show has averaged 258,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. On average, 50% of the 18-49 audience is female, more than any other wrestling program.