Viewership Down, Ratings See Slight Increase for Labor Day Edition of Monday Night Raw

– Per ShowBuzzDaily, last Monday’s Labor Day edition of Raw averaged 2,507,000 viewers for this week. That’s a slight drop from last week’s viewership of 2,527,000. This is the third consecutive week that Raw has seen a drop in overall viewership.

The good news is that ratings were slightly up in the key 18-49 demographic. The episode drew a 0.83 rating in that demo, which is actually a slight increase from last week’s 0.79 average rating. This was the second straight week that the ratings went up in that demo. So while the overall viewership has dropped, the ratings slightly went up.

In terms of individual hours, Hour 1 of Raw averaged 2.638 million viewers and a 0.86 rating in the aforementioned key demo. Hour 2 had 2.557 million viewers and an 0.84 rating. Finally, Hour 3 pulled 2.326 million viewers and a 0.79 rating.