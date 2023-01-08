wrestling / News

Viewership Drops For Latest Episode of Young Rock

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock - Season 3 Image Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was down in viewership from the episode that aired before the holidays. The show had 1.248 million viewers, down from the last episode’s 1.53 million.

The rating was 0.2, which is consistent with previous weeks.

