Viewership For Smackdown Down Heading Into Sunday’s Extreme Rules

Continuing a trend from Monday’s episode of RAW, the viewership for Smackdown, which was the go-home show before Extreme Rules this Sunday, was down. The episode featured Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

It brought in 1.853 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.890 million. This is the third-lowest Smackdown audience for a non-holiday first-run episode ever. It was #8 in the night for the second week in a row, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Last Word and Special Report. It was #2 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic this week, behind Real Housewives, which drew 1.820 million viewers. The big winner on network TV in the timeslot was NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which had 9.805 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW had an average of 2.352 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.496 million viewers.