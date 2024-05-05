Viewership For Thursday’s TNA Impact Down, Rating Even

SpoilerTV reports that Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV had lower viewership than the last reported week but the rating was even.

The episode had 80,000 viewers, which is down from the 88,000 the show got on April 4. Viewership information for later episodes between then and now are unavailable. The show also had a 0.02 rating, which is even with the numbers going back to January.

Impact ranked #123 in the top 200 cable programs for the night.