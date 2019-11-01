Viewership Numbers For AEW In The UK

– The Wrestling Observer reports the 10/18 debut of AEW on ITV 4 did 45,000 viewers live, 26,000 more on VOD and 72,000 via DVR. The show started at 10 p.m. The 10/11 show, which started at 11:20 p.m. did id 31,000 live, 8,000 VOD and 57,000 via DVR. It was the 22nd highest rated show on the station over the week.

AEW on 10/25 on ITV 4 did 127,000 viewers live.

Meanwhile, the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT Serie in Germany drew 30,000 viewers.