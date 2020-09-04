Viewership Numbers For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

A new report has some viewership numbers for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The PWTorch reports that Tuesday’s episode brought in 102,000 viewers, down heavily from 171,000 for Impact Emergence night two the week before. Demo ratings are not available, as AXS TV is not reported in the Nielson top cable rating reports.

Impact has drawn an average viewership of 155,000 viewers over the last eight weeks, with the low being 134,000 viewers for the August 4th episode. This week, of course, saw Impact be up against NXT instead of its usual unopposed status. NXT drew a 2020 high of a 0.26 demo rating and 849,000 viewers.