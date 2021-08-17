Viewership & Ratings Details Released For Debut Episode Of Heels On Starz

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the debut episode of Heels on Starz, with the wrestling drama bringing in 128,000 viewers for Sunday’s show.

In the 18-49 demographic, Heels drew a 0.02 rating and 23,000 viewers.

The report offered more context on the viewership, mentioning that it’s roughly in the neighborhood of what Impact Wrestling on AXS TV notched for last week’s episode, which was 122,000 viewers and 48,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic.

Additionally, Thurston notes that the Heels viewership numbers are only for live and same-day viewing and does not include DVR or streaming viewing numbers.