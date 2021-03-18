Viewership Up, Rating Down For Second Episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential

Showbuzz Daily reports that episode two of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential on VICE TV earned 81,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. This is a higher viewership than last week, but a lower rating, as the premiere had 79,000 viewers and a 0.03. This week’s episode was a discussion of the Montreal Screwjob.

The Confidential series features discussions about the episodes in season one or two of Dark Side of the Ring. It’s unknown where this week’s episode ranked because it didn’t make the top 150. Last week ranked at #133.