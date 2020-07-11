wrestling / News

WWE News: Vignette Looks at Jeff Hardy’s Battle With Sheamus, Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Highlights

July 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy

– WWE posted the vignette from Smackdown looking at Jeff Hardy’s feud with Sheamus. You can check out the video below:

– WWE also posted highlights of Sasha Banks and Bayley’s win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, as you can see below:

