wrestling / News
WWE News: Vignette Looks at Jeff Hardy’s Battle With Sheamus, Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Highlights
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted the vignette from Smackdown looking at Jeff Hardy’s feud with Sheamus. You can check out the video below:
– WWE also posted highlights of Sasha Banks and Bayley’s win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Set To Be First Major Promotion To Run Events With Fans
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For
- Big Show Recalls Being Concerned New Day Would Ruin Kofi Kingston’s Career, Warned Him Not to Do It