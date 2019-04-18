wrestling / News
Vignette Released For Kushida’s NXT Debut
April 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released the vignette teasing Kushida’s impending debut. The new NXT star makes his debut on the show on May 1st; you can see the video below:
