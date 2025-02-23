wrestling / News

Vignette For Speedball Mike Bailey Airs On AEW Collision

February 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Mike Bailey Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a vignette aired teasing the debut of former TNA wrestler ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. A debut date for Bailey was not announced, but the video noted that they are ‘coming soon’. The video also featured clips of Bailey in NJPW STRONG.

Bailey is a former TNA X Division champion and left the company late last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mike Bailey, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading