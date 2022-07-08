wrestling / News

Vignette Teases Killer Kelly’s Arrival On Impact Wrestling

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KIller Kelly Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Killer Kelly is coming to Impact Wrestling, and a new vignette aired on tonight’s show teasing her arrival. You can see the vignette below, which featured the former NXT UK star saying that she’s on her way to the company.

Kelly made appearances for Impact in 2020 and was part of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, losing alongside Renee Michelle in the first round against Jazz & Jordynne Grace.

