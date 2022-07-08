wrestling / News
Vignette Teases Killer Kelly’s Arrival On Impact Wrestling
July 7, 2022 | Posted by
Killer Kelly is coming to Impact Wrestling, and a new vignette aired on tonight’s show teasing her arrival. You can see the vignette below, which featured the former NXT UK star saying that she’s on her way to the company.
Kelly made appearances for Impact in 2020 and was part of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament, losing alongside Renee Michelle in the first round against Jazz & Jordynne Grace.
Killer Kelly IS COMING…@Kelly_WP #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0gsUXs7JXy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW