Various News: Viking Experience Museum Reacts to New WWE Team Name, New ROH Action Figures Announced
April 16, 2019
– The JORVIK Viking Centre made a tweet commenting on the rather controversial name change for the War Raiders. The former Rowe, now Erik, took it in stride with his reply:
We will be happy to share the #vikingexperience next time we visit Jorvik !! We loved our last tour of your incredible museum !
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) April 16, 2019
– ROH announced on their website, rohwrestling.com earlier today that new action figures are available. Specifically figures for Dalton Castle and new ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven are now ready to order.
