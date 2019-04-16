wrestling / News

Various News: Viking Experience Museum Reacts to New WWE Team Name, New ROH Action Figures Announced

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Viking Experience War Raiders WWE Raw

– The JORVIK Viking Centre made a tweet commenting on the rather controversial name change for the War Raiders. The former Rowe, now Erik, took it in stride with his reply:

– ROH announced on their website, rohwrestling.com earlier today that new action figures are available. Specifically figures for Dalton Castle and new ROH World Heavyweight Champion Matt Taven are now ready to order.

