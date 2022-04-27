Viking Raiders Appear on NXT, Match Set For Next Week

The Viking Raiders made an appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT, and will be back next week. Erik and Ivar appeared early in tonight’s show when Roderick Strong said he had found opponents for The Creed Brothers for next week at Spring Breakin’. He noted that they also had a match for tonight, which turned out to be against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The Raiders picked up the win.

The Viking Raiders are former NXT Tag Team Champions, having held the titles as the War Raiders from January 2019 until they were called up that May.