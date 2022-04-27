wrestling / News
Viking Raiders Appear on NXT, Match Set For Next Week
The Viking Raiders made an appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT, and will be back next week. Erik and Ivar appeared early in tonight’s show when Roderick Strong said he had found opponents for The Creed Brothers for next week at Spring Breakin’. He noted that they also had a match for tonight, which turned out to be against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The Raiders picked up the win.
The Viking Raiders are former NXT Tag Team Champions, having held the titles as the War Raiders from January 2019 until they were called up that May.
👀👀👀👀#WWENXT @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE @DiamondMineWWE pic.twitter.com/FL8tQ6YXJY
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2022
RAID!!!#WWENXT @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/FyswNcSQ3V
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2022
😮#WWENXT @Edris_Enofe pic.twitter.com/cww9dvG511
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022
😴😴😴#WWENXT @Erik_WWE pic.twitter.com/T5AZg9ZEqz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 27, 2022
The #VikingRaiders look right at home on #WWENXT!
Can @Edris_Enofe & @MalikBladeWWE pull off a huge win against the former #WWENXT Tag Team Champions? @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/PcWn1yNfpD
— WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2022
