Viking Raiders Do ‘Carpool Karaoke’ In Raw Segment (Video)
The Viking Raiders had an…interesting segment on tonight’s Raw, doing “carpool karaoke” (that wasn’t actually karaoke). You can see the segment below, which got the team trending on Twitter as they driving along in a car with their headgear on doing a Viking Raiders pseudo-song, pseudo slam poetry routine.
There’s no word whether this is a new direction for the team, a one-off segment or something else entirely. The team was last seen defeating Cedric Alexander & Ricochet on last week’s episode of Raw.
Carpool karaoke the #VikingRaiders way! #WWERaw@Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/6yCpGXKG9S
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
