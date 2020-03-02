Viking Raiders’ Erik Misses Live Events Due To Illness

F4WOnline reports that Erik of the Viking Raiders missed WWE live events this past weekend due to illness. He returned from Saudi Arabia sick and was sent home for a few days. At this time, it’s unknown if he will appear on tonight’s episode of RAW.

At a WWE event in State College, PA on February 29, Ivar appeared on his own, saving Kevin Owens from Seth Rollins, Murphy, and The AOP. He then teamed with Owens and Drew McIntyre against Rollins and AOP.