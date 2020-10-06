Viking Raiders’ Erik Undergoes Surgery For Arm Injury

Another member of the Viking Raiders has been dealing with an injury issue, with Erik revealing that he had hardware removed from his arm during a recent surgery.

He took to Twitter today to give an update on his status, which he noted was long overdue considering the pain that he’d been dealing with. Erik didn’t specify how long he may be out of action.

“Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve been putting off this surgery for a long time and just worked thru the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw protruding into my triceps. Thanks to the wonderful Dr Dugas, I’m excited to come back at full strength,” Erik wrote.

As previously reported, his partner, Ivar, is also sidelined after undergoing neck surgery following an njury on the Sept. 7 edition of RAW.