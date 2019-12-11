Viking Raiders Issue Open Challenge For WWE TLC

– The Viking Raiders will have a match at TLC for their Raw Tag Team Championships, but the opponent isn’t determined yet. It was announced on WWE Backstage that the team have issued an open challenge for the PPV to the first team to answer their call.

The updated card for Sunday’s show is:

* Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

* TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders vs. TBD

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

* Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy