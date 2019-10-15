Various News: The Viking Raiders Mention ROH and IWGP Title Wins, Kylie Rae Set to Face Billie Starkz at Slamilton, The Undertaker Stops at Nando’s in Glasgow

– As previously reported, The Viking Raiders captured the Raw tag team titles last night. They defeated Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to win the titles during Raw. In their post-match promo during the show, The Viking Raiders mentioned how they are now the first tag team to hold the IWGP heavyweight tag team titles in NJPW, the ROH tag team titles, the NXT tag team titles, and now the Raw tag team titles.

A video of the post-match promo is not available, but a short GIF image that was posted on Twitter can be seen below.

– Black Label Pro has announced some new matchups for Slamilton on November 16. Kylie Rae will face Billie Starkz at the event. Also, Brett Ison faces Tom Lawlor.

**SLAMILTON** Our year end event continues to get even bigger as we welcome back Kylie Rae as she steps into the ring to take on Billie Starkz. Nov. 16th. Crown Point, IN.

4:32 PM Tickets: https://t.co/A6rS6LVjnF pic.twitter.com/QypBUpfrN4 — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 15, 2019

**SLAMILTON** Brett Ison will make his BLP debut to take on "Filthy" Tom Lawlor when we return to RDS Gym. Nov. 16th. Crown Point, IN.

4:30 PM CST Tickets starting at $20 on https://t.co/A6rS6LVjnF pic.twitter.com/nKQn33mufm — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 15, 2019

– The Mirror reported on The Undertaker visiting a Nando’s while in Glasgow for Comic Con Scotland.