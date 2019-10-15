wrestling / News

Various News: The Viking Raiders Mention ROH and IWGP Title Wins, Kylie Rae Set to Face Billie Starkz at Slamilton, The Undertaker Stops at Nando’s in Glasgow

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Viking Raiders RAW

As previously reported, The Viking Raiders captured the Raw tag team titles last night. They defeated Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to win the titles during Raw. In their post-match promo during the show, The Viking Raiders mentioned how they are now the first tag team to hold the IWGP heavyweight tag team titles in NJPW, the ROH tag team titles, the NXT tag team titles, and now the Raw tag team titles.

A video of the post-match promo is not available, but a short GIF image that was posted on Twitter can be seen below.

– Black Label Pro has announced some new matchups for Slamilton on November 16. Kylie Rae will face Billie Starkz at the event. Also, Brett Ison faces Tom Lawlor.

The Mirror reported on The Undertaker visiting a Nando’s while in Glasgow for Comic Con Scotland.

