WWE News: Viking Raiders Set For Next Week’s NXT, WWE Now on Bray Wyatt’s Secret Promo Messages
May 9, 2019
– The Viking Raiders are set to appear on next week’s episode of NXT. Ivar noted on Twitter that the two will be on the episode, where the status of the NXT Tag Team Championships will be resolved now that the Raiders are on Raw:
Dont miss us next week on @wwenxt on @wwenetwork #wearenxt #JoinTheRaid #VikingRaiders #VikingExperience #305Live #wwe #wweraw #raw #nxt #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/dG6hZj37ob
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 9, 2019
– WWE Now’s latest video has Cathy Kelley covering Bray Wyatt’s secret messages in his old interviews. Wyatt revealed earlier this week that he left secret Easter egg messages in his promos and has promised a reveal next week.
