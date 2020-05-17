Viking Raiders and Street Profits to Compete in Axe Throwing Challenge on Raw

The Viking Raiders and Street Profits are following up their basketball game with an axe throwing challenge on this week’s Raw. Erik posted to Twitter after the two teams played basketball on last week’s episode, challenging Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to axe throwing. WWE has since confirmed the challenge for this week’s episode.

The official announcement reads:

After squaring off on the hardwood, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders will take their talents to a much different arena: axe throwing.

Raw Tag Team Champions Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will again face off with Erik & Ivar on Raw this Monday night — but this time in an axe-throwing contest.

The Street Profits claimed a lopsided 74-2 victory last week in basketball, though The Viking Raiders may have played possum the entire time as Ivar showed off some impressive skills afterward.

Which team will one-up the other this time around?