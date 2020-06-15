wrestling / News
The Viking Raiders, Street Profits Battle Each Other and Ninjas at WWE Backlash (Highlights)
We didn’t get a Raw Tag Team Championship match at Backlash, but we did get the Viking Raiders and Street Profits fighting ninjas. The two rival teams battled throughout the WWE Performance Center environs trying to one-up each other in a series of moments that included a bowling ball, chicken legs, going through a window and more as you can see from the pics and video below.
The segment came to a climax when the two teams decided to face off outside, only to have a group of motorcyclists show up. One of them revealed himself to be Akira Tozawa and the ninja battle began, but ended when a giant ninja appeared with a katana. The two teams fled and then began fighting again until they ended up in a dumpster. It was later announced that their actual match wouldn’t take place.
You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.
