WWE News: Viking Raiders and Street Profits Face Off in Bowling, Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay Clip

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Raiders Bowling Raw

– The latest challenge between the Viking Raiders and Street Profits took place on the bowling lanes during Raw. You can see video below of the two teams battled in a game of bowling, with the Raiders coming out ahead by a single pin:

– WWE posted the highlight video for Billie Kay’s match with Nikki Cross:

