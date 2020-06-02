wrestling / News
WWE News: Viking Raiders and Street Profits Face Off in Bowling, Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay Clip
June 2, 2020
– The latest challenge between the Viking Raiders and Street Profits took place on the bowling lanes during Raw. You can see video below of the two teams battled in a game of bowling, with the Raiders coming out ahead by a single pin:
– WWE posted the highlight video for Billie Kay’s match with Nikki Cross:
