Viking Raiders Earn Tag Team Title Shot on WWE Smackdown (Clips)

The Viking Raiders will be the next challengers of the Usos’ Smackdown Tag Team Championships, earning a title shot on tonight’s show. On Friday’s show, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lotharios, Cesaro & Mansoor, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky to become the #1 contenders to the titles.

No date was listed for when the title match will take place. You can see clips from the match below: