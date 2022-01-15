wrestling / News
Viking Raiders Earn Tag Team Title Shot on WWE Smackdown (Clips)
The Viking Raiders will be the next challengers of the Usos’ Smackdown Tag Team Championships, earning a title shot on tonight’s show. On Friday’s show, Erik and Ivar won a Fatal Four-Way match against Los Lotharios, Cesaro & Mansoor, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky to become the #1 contenders to the titles.
No date was listed for when the title match will take place. You can see clips from the match below:
Which team will earn a shot at the @WWEUsos' #SmackDown Tag Team Championship?
We'll find out NEXT in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match!
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵#SmackDown @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/M6eMrGQVWY
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
"VIKING BOOTY FOR DINNER!" – @PatMcAfeeShow #SmackDown
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wmWwsWFQku
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
The #VikingRaiders have earned a shot at the @WWEUsos' #SmackDown Tag Team Championship!
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
.@Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE will do whatever it takes if it means going face-to-face with the @WWEUsos! #SmackDown
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
